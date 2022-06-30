Old Fall River Road to open Friday

Old Fall River Road will open to vehicles on Friday, July 1. The road typically opens by the 4th of July weekend.

Old Fall River Road (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park, Twitter)

The road was built between 1913 and 1920 and is unpaved from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin's south face.

The winding, narrow 9.4 mile-route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only with vehicles 25 over feet and pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

Travelers should plan ahead for Rocky Mountain National Park's pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system which began on May 27. There are two types of reservations. One reservation permit is for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park. This reservation period is from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second reservation permit is for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period is from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. and includes Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road. Permits issued using the reservation system allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system applies to all areas of the park.

For more information and a link to recreation.gov visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206.