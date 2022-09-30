Watch CBS News
Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park to close for season

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close to vehicles on Monday, Oct. 3. The road typically opens by the 4th of July weekend. 

National Park Service

Old Fall River Road will be closed for all uses through Oct. 7 for park staff to conduct road maintenance. 

The road will reopen temporarily to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers Oct. 8 through Oct. 10. The road will close again for all uses on Oct. 11 for road maintenance through Oct. 14. 

The road will reopen to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers on Oct. 15 through Nov. 30. Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails. On Dec. 1, the road will revert to trail status and bicycles and leashed pets will not be allowed on the road.  

Old Fall River Road (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park, Twitter)

The road was built between 1913 and 1920 and is unpaved from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin's south face.

The winding, narrow 9.4 mile-route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only with vehicles 25 over feet and pulling trailers are prohibited on the road. 

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park: 

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206.    

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:17 PM

