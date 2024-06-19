Watch CBS News
Off-ramp of northbound I-25 to Arapahoe Road closed after fuel spill, Colorado fire crews respond

By Kasey Richardson

The off-ramp of northbound I-25 to Arapahoe Road is closed following a fuel spill, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. 

SMFR posted on X that a hazardous material spill had prompted crews to respond to the area and led to the closure of the off-ramp to Arapahoe Road. 

SMFR issued an update and said that approximately 50 to100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a punctured saddle tank after the truck hit a tire in the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

Firefighters are working to stop the leak and absorb the fuel, which has flowed across the exit ramp, according to SMFR. 

Drivers should expect traffic delays and seek alternate routes in the area. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

First published on June 19, 2024 / 2:51 PM MDT

