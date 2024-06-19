Off-ramp of northbound I-25 to Arapahoe Road closed after fuel spill, Colorado fire crews respond

The off-ramp of northbound I-25 to Arapahoe Road is closed following a fuel spill, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

SMFR posted on X that a hazardous material spill had prompted crews to respond to the area and led to the closure of the off-ramp to Arapahoe Road.

Update: SMFR, @GreenwoodGov Police and @ColoradoDOT are in unified command. Approximately 50-100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a punctured saddle tank after the truck hit a tire in the roadway. No other vehicles are involved and no injuries occurred. Firefighters are… pic.twitter.com/83aFxQcHNK — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 19, 2024

SMFR issued an update and said that approximately 50 to100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a punctured saddle tank after the truck hit a tire in the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Firefighters are working to stop the leak and absorb the fuel, which has flowed across the exit ramp, according to SMFR.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and seek alternate routes in the area.

Update: A hazardous material clean up company is responding and will mitigate the spill when they arrive. Expect an extended closure of the off ramp from northbound I-25 to Arapahoe Road through the afternoon rush hour. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/1RM90f6UGr — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 19, 2024