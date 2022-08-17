Nuggets regular season schedule released, includes Christmas Day game vs. Suns in Denver

The Denver Nuggets released their regular season NBA schedule on Wednesday. They will appear on national television 16 times.

The season starts on Oct. 19 against the Jazz in Utah and ends on April 9 against the Kings in Denver.

The Nuggets play on Christmas this year. That game at Ball Arena against the Phoenix Suns will be nationally televised and tipoff is at 8:30 p.m.

Denver will play the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors three times. Those games are Oct. 21 (away), Feb. 2 (home) and April 2 (home).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets posts up defenders against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, 2022 in Denver. Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of their teammates will face off against some good friends on Dec. 14. That's when the Wizards will be coming to Denver. Monte Morris and Will Barton were traded to Washington in the offseason and both NBA veterans will likely receive a warm welcome at Ball Arena.

In a news release, the Denver Nuggets shared an interesting factoid about the 2022-23 schedule: Denver will travel more miles than any other team in the Western Conference this season at 50k total miles traveled (conference average is 45k miles).