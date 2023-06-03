Nuggets players donate team-themed STEM center to Arthur E. Johnson Boys & Girls Club

A remodeled and revamped space with games, technology and much more.

Thanks to the success of the Denver Nuggets and its partners, the Arthur E. Johnson Boys & Girls Club in Denver got an upgrade Friday, bringing in a Nuggets-themed STEM center and gym.

"It helps our kids dream big. Many of them may not have access to internet or computers at home, so their Boys and Girls Club is a place where they can do their homework and explore all summer long in their STEAM lab," said Erin Porteous, with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Michael Vann is a club member. He's excited about what the new club is going to mean for his community.

"The new STEM room is a lot better than what it used to be," Vann told CBS News Colorado. "I like how they put two TVs in there and how they have made it a lot clearer, and designed it, for it to be like the Nuggets because many of the kids here that come into the Boys and Girls Club like the Nuggets. And I think I really like it and it inspires."

Despite preparing for the next finals game, several Nuggets players attended the unveiling, sharing inspiring words with some of their youngest fans.

"Take advantage of every opportunity you have in this building," said Nuggets forward, Jeff Green. "Just use it, have fun with it, and embrace the moment."

And it's leaving a legacy in the city that's playing into the finals.

"So much of the reason why people get involved in professional sports is to help build these community assets," said Adam Silver, NBA commissioner. "And I think it's also when you show your support for the community, the fans stick with you through thick and thin."

Kids like Vann are excited to explore this new space and hope future kids are too.

"I think it will help them for many years to come, and so on and so on," Vann said.