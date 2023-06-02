Nuggets supermascot Rocky visits Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children to celebrate Game 1 victory

Friday is a super sweet day. Not only is it National Donut Day, but it's National Rocky Road Day too! And what's a better way to celebrate the day and the Nuggets winning Game 1 against the Heat than Rocky handing out scoops of ice cream?

Following the huge win Thursday night's huge win, Rocky wanted to share the sweet victory with everyone at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

CBS

The doctors and patients at the care center say he was more than excited to share the love from the win.

"The energy, the elevation just rose everyone got excited. We had a bunch of people, the nurses and staff came down they got pretty excited," Kaelyn Taylor, a patient.



The Nuggets will face off against the Heat for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Ball Arena. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.