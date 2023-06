Shirtless Aaron Gordon takes to the streets to celebrate with Nuggets fans

Nuggets player Aaron Gordon took to the streets on Monday night to celebrate the team's 94-89 victory in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Tedd Buddwell/Twitter

The tweet showing the shirtless Gordon celebrating with fans is going viral. It's been viewed more than 100,000 times.