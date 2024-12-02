November 2024 was the fourth snowiest November in Denver on record
November was a very active month in terms of snow on Colorado's Front Range. It snowed on nine different days throughout the month in Denver, including six days in a row from November 4th to the 9th.
This stretch of snowy days produced a storm total of 20.0" of snow. This was the snowiest November storm seen in Denver since 1994. The snowiest all-time was 30.4" in 1946.
Another 3.3" fell at the airport on the 27th with widespread 1-3 feet across the high country.
These two storms produced a total of 23.3". This ranks 4th all-time in terms of monthly snowfall. The record snowiest November occurred in 1946 when 42.6" fell.
All this snow has helped aid a great start to the water year with the statewide snowpack at 131% on the last day of the month. We're now entering a dry stretch for the first week or two of December which will likely bring the snowpack back down to or below average.