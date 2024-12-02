November 2024 was the fourth snowiest November in Denver on record

November 2024 was the fourth snowiest on record in Denver

November was a very active month in terms of snow on Colorado's Front Range. It snowed on nine different days throughout the month in Denver, including six days in a row from November 4th to the 9th.

A detailed view of the south end zone lettering covered in snow prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

This stretch of snowy days produced a storm total of 20.0" of snow. This was the snowiest November storm seen in Denver since 1994. The snowiest all-time was 30.4" in 1946.

Another 3.3" fell at the airport on the 27th with widespread 1-3 feet across the high country.

These two storms produced a total of 23.3". This ranks 4th all-time in terms of monthly snowfall. The record snowiest November occurred in 1946 when 42.6" fell.

All this snow has helped aid a great start to the water year with the statewide snowpack at 131% on the last day of the month. We're now entering a dry stretch for the first week or two of December which will likely bring the snowpack back down to or below average.