Shrub fire spreads to vehicles in apartment complex parking lot

North Metro Fire crews rushed to a car fire in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday morning. Crews responded to the complex off Melody Drive near 114th and Huron in Northglenn just before 11 a.m.

Copter4 flew over the aftermath which showed the charred vehicles and parking lot.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in nearby shrubs and then spread to the vehicles. Those flames caused the tires to explode.

What caused the fire is being investigated.