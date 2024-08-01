Northern Colorado residents learn Alexander Mountain Fire has burned homes, investigators assessing damage

Some residents evacuated by the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County tell CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas they have lost structures on their mountain properties as a result of the blaze. Residents say garages, sheds and even homes have been burned.

Those who spoke with Thomas said they learned of the structure loss via neighbors who elected to forgo mandatory evacuations and stay in their community.

The Alexander Mountain Fire has burned 7,648 acres in Larimer County since it began on Monday. Some or all of the fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land. There is 1% containment on the fire as of Thursday.

The fire is burning near the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, about 10 miles west of the Loveland city limits. That's near the mouth of the Big Thompson Canyon.

First responders and investigators told Thomas they couldn't confirm or deny the reports of structural loss, citing their need to continue surveying communities impacted by the flames.

Because the fire is still burning, investigators are still trying to find safe ways to assess any possible damage. Investigators said they are aware of discussions among residents of their communities experiencing structure loss. Investigators and fire response teams said they would release more information when able.

Thomas spoke with one resident who lives near Palisade Mountain and said at least one building on her property was destroyed. She said she, as of the last word from a neighbor, still has a home. She said her neighbor watched as firefighters dropped water on her home, which she believes saved her house from the blaze.

The Forest Service has asked for the public's help in their investigation. They said they are looking for information that might help them as well as any photos or videos that might shed some light on what sparked the wildfire.

People can call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at (303) 275-5266 if they have information to share. They can submit videos and photos through a special section of the U.S. Forest Service website.