North I-25 Express Lane construction project winds down while another portion ramps up

The construction project on Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado is getting ready to cross the 5-year mark. While one portion is nearing completion, another is ramping up.

The North I-25 Express Lanes project will expand I-25 to three lanes for a 19-mile stretch between Berthoud and Fort Collins. It started in 2018 and now that work is slated for "substantial completion" in mid-December.

"Ninety percent of the total project is complete and we are still on track to have the project substantially complete by mid-December," said Jared Fiel, Colorado Department of Transportation's Northeast Region spokesperson in a statement.

However, construction to expand lanes from Mead to Berthoud will begin around the same time the other project is wrapping up. The completion date for that portion is expected in 2027.

When both projects are finished, there will be at least three lanes on I-25 all the way from Denver to Fort Collins.