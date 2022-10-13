Nonprofit working with Bureau of Land Management to adopt wild horses rounded up in Colorado

The wild horse roundup has been controversial for years now and there's an auction happening for some of those horses.

The Bureau of Land Management is working with the non-profit Piceance Mustangs.

They were rounded up in Rio Blanco County.

Now about 70 of them will be up for auction to good homes, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel.

Over the summer, the BLM used helicopters to round up 867 horses from the area. Most have been shipped out to holding centers in Utah, the agency said.

For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales or www.piceancemustangs.org.