No injuries after electric vehicle explodes inside garage in Boulder

No injuries were reported after an electric vehicle exploded inside a garage early Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue received a report from an alarm company and was called out to Emerald Road.

Upon arrival, 2505 assessed that the electric vehicle inside was smoking. The call was then changed to a Fill-the-Box (requesting additional resources) when the vehicle exploded inside the garage.

When fire crews arrived, they saw an electric vehicle that was inside the garage and smoking. When Boulder Fire-Rescue requested additional sources, the vehicle exploded inside the garage.

Boulder Fire-Rescue says everyone inside the home was safely evacuated and no one was injured while crews remained on the scene to ventilate the home after it was filled with smoke during the incident. All vehicles were also safely removed from the garage, according to the fire department.

Crews did a great job this morning responding to the vehicle fire in a garage. During this event, firefighters had to link around 1100 feet of hose from the fire hydrant to feed engine 2503.



Did you know that firefighters call hose clean up "rolling hose".

The department says it will provide an update after its investigation that will reveal the cause of the fire.