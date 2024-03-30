Watch CBS News
Local News

No injuries after electric vehicle explodes inside garage in Boulder

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

No injuries were reported after an electric vehicle exploded inside a garage early Saturday morning. 

At approximately 6:08 a.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue received a report from an alarm company and was called out to Emerald Road. 

When fire crews arrived, they saw an electric vehicle that was inside the garage and smoking. When Boulder Fire-Rescue requested additional sources, the vehicle exploded inside the garage. 

Boulder Fire-Rescue says everyone inside the home was safely evacuated and no one was injured while crews remained on the scene to ventilate the home after it was filled with smoke during the incident. All vehicles were also safely removed from the garage, according to the fire department. 

The department says it will provide an update after its investigation that will reveal the cause of the fire. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 11:14 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.