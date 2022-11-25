Nikola Jokic jumps ladder in MVP race, enters into Top 3

The two-time reigning MVP has jumped the ladder in the Kia NBA MVP race following an impressive string of games played.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has been nothing less, but spectacular on the floor as Denver currently sits No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. As normal, Jokic leads in most categories among the team.

The Joker is currently averaging 22.7 points per game, 9.0 assists per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting close to 63% from the field.

Jokic has been a main focal point for the Nuggets in efficiency, being top-4 among the league behind Warriors guard Steph Curry.

The reigning #KiaMVP makes his way into the top-three in this week's NBA App MVP Ladder as Luka Doncic holds onto the top spot!



📰 https://t.co/8UwILlTelK pic.twitter.com/2ixkMBJYr4 — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2022

18 games into the regular season, Jokic doesn't show any signs of slowing down with his efficient play, coming off a three-game absence after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. Once Jokic returned to the floor, he reminded many why he is the reigning MVP and should remain in serious contention talks.

In the games two games played, Jokic has dominated on both ends of the floor, dropping 70 points, snagging 19 rebounds and dishing 19 assists.

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets drives on Jalen Duren (0) of the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This year, The Joker has already made history by passing the great Wilt Chamberlain in most triple-doubles by a center of all-time and has continued to creep up in NBA player ratings.

Now, with his recent play, Jokic has put the MVP spotlight back on him with many more games to be played in the regular season.

The Nuggets are set to play the Los Angeles Clippers, who currently stand at 11-8 for the season and are sixth in the conference. Jokic is ruled probable against the Clippers due to knee soreness.