Jokic? Embiid? 2023 NBA MVP to be announced Tuesday night

Will Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic be a three-time MVP winner? Or is this the year Sixers center Joel Embiid wins the NBA MVP? We'll find out Tuesday night. The NBA MVP winner will be announced at 5 p.m. before the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game.



Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Jokic, Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the finalists.

Embiid has been the runner-up to Jokic for the past two years. The 29-year-old Embiid is searching for his first MVP. The Sixers' center led the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.1 points while pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game with 4.2 assists per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

The Nuggets are currently up on the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference semifinals 2-0 after a win on Monday night powered by Jokic's 39 points. The series now shifts from Colorado to Arizona with Game 3 on Friday.

Embiid missed the Sixers' Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night because of an LCL sprain in his right knee.

