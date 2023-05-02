Watch CBS News
Sports

Jokic? Embiid? 2023 NBA MVP to be announced Tuesday night

By Tom Dougherty, CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Will Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic be a three-time MVP winner? Or is this the year Sixers center Joel Embiid wins the NBA MVP? We'll find out Tuesday night. The NBA MVP winner will be announced at 5 p.m. before the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game.

Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Jokic, Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the finalists.

Embiid has been the runner-up to Jokic for the past two years. The 29-year-old Embiid is searching for his first MVP. The Sixers' center led the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.1 points while pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game with 4.2 assists per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

The Nuggets are currently up on the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference semifinals 2-0 after a win on Monday night powered by Jokic's 39 points. The series now shifts from Colorado to Arizona with Game 3 on Friday.

Embiid missed the Sixers' Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night because of an LCL sprain in his right knee.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 1:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.