Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Colorado

Nikki Haley comes to Denver area to rally voters

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has scheduled a campaign stop in Colorado on Tuesday.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during a campaign event on Monday. David Berding / Getty Images

The former U.N. ambassador is on a 10-day nationwide tour in which she's hoping to rally voters in her challenge of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

Tuesday's rally will be held at Wings Over the Rockies at Centennial Airport.

Colorado holds its presidential primary election on March 5.

