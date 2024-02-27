Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Colorado
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has scheduled a campaign stop in Colorado on Tuesday.
The former U.N. ambassador is on a 10-day nationwide tour in which she's hoping to rally voters in her challenge of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.
Tuesday's rally will be held at Wings Over the Rockies at Centennial Airport.
Colorado holds its presidential primary election on March 5.
