Video shows deputy in action as he saved life of a Colorado infant who was blue and choking

A deputy in Arapahoe County is credited with saving a baby's life over the weekend. Video of the tense situation was released on Tuesday by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. It is from the body camera of Deputy Nick Pacheco.



The mother hands the child to the deputy. Arapahoe County

On Sunday morning Pacheco responded to an emergency call about a 1-month-old infant who was not breathing. The child was blue and choking. Pacheco's quick thinking likely saved the child's life.

After being let into the home and hurrying into the baby's room, the deputy is seen in the video carefully taking the baby from his mother. He then patted forcefully on the baby's back until the child gasped for air and started crying.

Deputy Nick Pacheco Arapahoe County

The sheriff's office described what happened as follows: "Deputy Pacheco immediately started CPR on the baby with chest compressions followed by back thrusts. The baby started to respond and was trying to dislodge what was blocking his airway. Deputy Pacheco turned the baby onto its stomach and provided several more back thrusts when the baby suddenly coughed up a white substance. The infant then started to gasp for air and began to cry. The baby's color started coming back into his face and Deputy Pacheco handed him over to paramedics."

The child is seen after the deputy handed him to South Metro Fire Rescue paramedics. Arapahoe County

The child, whose name is Carlos, was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado to be checked out by paramedics from South Metro Fire Rescue. He's now back home and doing fine.