Spectacular photos show Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Niagara Falls has turned into a dazzling winter spectacle after a powerful storm left it partially frozen. Pictures taken following the deadly storm show the iconic waterfalls filled with ice and snow.

An aerial view showed ice creeping in around portions of the falls' base after what some called the "blizzard of the century" hit Western New York over the weekend. But the water appeared to move without any issues — 3,160 tons of it flow over the falls every second and it drops at a speed of 32 feet per second, according to Niagara Falls State Park.

A partially frozen Niagara Falls, which is on the border with Canada, on Monday in Niagara Falls, New York. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Despite the bone-chilling temperatures, tourists still flocked to Niagara Falls to catch a glimpse of the natural wonder.

Tourists visit Niagara Falls as it turns into a winter spectacle. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A rainbow also appeared over the popular site as mist from the falls rose.

A view of Niagara Falls as it is partially frozen due to extreme cold weather in New York. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Another photo showed the Niagara River going over the falls. Water from the river eventually ends up in Lake Ontario.

Photo shows ice and snow along Niagara Falls on Monday. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Niagara Falls wasn't the only sight that turned into an icy spectacle following the recent blizzard and low temps. Videos showed a restaurant in Hamburg, New York, covered in icicles and a lighthouse in Michigan was turned into an ice sculpture.

In Erie County, New York — where Niagara Falls is partially located — 51.9 inches of snow were recorded after this weekend's winter blast. At least 60 people have died across eight states because of the storm, according to a CBS News count.

In a Wednesday briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Erie County Department of Health confirmed the death toll in the county had risen to 34, the majority of them in Buffalo. That number surpasses the most commonly reported death toll of 29 from the Blizzard of '77, widely known as Buffalo's worst storm of all time until this one, CBS affiliate WIVB-TV reported.