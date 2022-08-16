Get all the news that's fit to spoof at 'Newsical the Musical'

The 5th longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history is coming to Denver. "Newsical the Musical" has entertained audiences across the country and will now be making a stop at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It is a musical comedy of all the news that's fit to spoof.

"It's one of those shows where you can kick your heels up and not think. It's pure escapism, you will laugh ridiculously," says producer Tom D'Angora.

The show is a mix of current events and pop culture that is always changing based on the news of the day.

"My favorite part is you never know week-to-week or month-to-month what is going to be included in the show," says cast member Dylan Harwell. "Depending on what has happened in the last couple of weeks, we will find a way to incorporate that."

Another member of the show is Kristen Alderson, who is best known for her Emmy-award winning roles in daytime TV. She loves that the show gives her a chance to do impressions of some of her favorite singers.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

"Celine Dion is my absolute favorite hero. I get to be Celine Dion, and that's all I've ever wanted. A lifetime of singing Celine Dion in the car and mimicking her really came in handy for this show," says Alderson.

"Newsical the Musical" also includes other impressions of newsmakers like President Joe Biden, actress Jennifer Coolidge and even comedian Aziz Ansari.

You can check out the show for yourself September 7-25 at the Garner Galleria Theatre.