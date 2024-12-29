New Year's Day plunge at Colorado's Evergreen Lake is on: "It's important that we keep things weird"

With 2025 on the verge of sending 2024 into the history books, the Lake Plunge is on at Evergreen Lake.

Hundreds of leapers are expected to take the plunge into the New Year in refreshing, clean water.

"This is going to be a big one," said Dr. John DuRussel, president of Active 4 All Evergreen. "We really have this down."

There will be fun and food and changing areas to accommodate jumpers.

Last year's crowd was by far the biggest ever with well over 400 jumpers. Money raised by Active 4 All at the Plunge goes to Evergreen Park and Recreation District programs like the Inspire Special Needs program that gets kids outdoors and helps families with children with special needs.

The plunge kicks off at the scenic lake in the middle of Evergreen at 10 a.m., with longtime host CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet as Emcee of the event.

"It's important that we keep things weird," said Gionet.

You can register at a4aevergreen.org.