Watch CBS News
Local News

New tool helps connect Coloradans with discounts on electric appliances to save money

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado is launching a new tool to help people save money on energy bills. Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders launched the Colorado Electrification Calculator on Friday. 

The new tool will connect people with discounts on geothermal cooling and heating systems, rooftop solar panels, EVs, induction cooktops, electric panel upgrades, and more. 

google-colorado-energy-calculator.jpg
CBS

The goal is to help Coloradans save money while using clean and renewable energy.

"It has all of the local, state, and federal discounts and incentives in one place," said Polis. 

"Widespread adoption of energy-efficient technologies and high-efficiency electric appliances is key to achieving Colorado's ambitious climate goals," said Will Toor, CEO and Executive Director in a statement. "We are excited for this new tool, which will help connect Coloradans with thousands of dollars in savings on home energy upgrades."

Colorado has partnered with Rewiring American and Google to launch the Colorado Electrification Calculator

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 3:56 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.