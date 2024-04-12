New tool helps connect Coloradans with discounts on electric appliances to save money

Colorado is launching a new tool to help people save money on energy bills. Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders launched the Colorado Electrification Calculator on Friday.

The new tool will connect people with discounts on geothermal cooling and heating systems, rooftop solar panels, EVs, induction cooktops, electric panel upgrades, and more.

CBS

The goal is to help Coloradans save money while using clean and renewable energy.

"It has all of the local, state, and federal discounts and incentives in one place," said Polis.

"Widespread adoption of energy-efficient technologies and high-efficiency electric appliances is key to achieving Colorado's ambitious climate goals," said Will Toor, CEO and Executive Director in a statement. "We are excited for this new tool, which will help connect Coloradans with thousands of dollars in savings on home energy upgrades."

Colorado has partnered with Rewiring American and Google to launch the Colorado Electrification Calculator.