New survey: number of young Coloradans vaping going down

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the number of young people is dropping for the first time in years. The department shared a survey which shows 16% of high school students say they use e-cigarettes -- down from 26% of students surveyed in 2019.

The survey also shows cigarette use down to 3% -- half of what the 2019 survey showed.

(WBZ-TV)

New policies like raising the age requirements to purchase tobacco products to 21, raising taxes on vape products and requiring retailers to be licensed are all attributed to the changes.

"The data indicate that students are understanding the dangers of smoking and vaping more, and there has been an increase in the percentages of students who believe parents and adults in their neighborhood think youth smoking and vaping is wrong," CDPHE stated in a news release.

Health officials say they are still concerned about the growing number of students using an e-cigarette because of the flavors. They also say the number of high schoolers who tried vape products before the age of 13 went up nearly 10% from 2019.

CDPHE has programs to help young Coloradans quit tobacco. Young people between ages 12 and 18 can access free, confidential support to quit smoking or vaping by texting "Start My Quit" to 36072 or visit www.mylifemyquit.org for more information.

Those looking to support someone who is trying to quit using tobacco can find tips and more information at www.tobaccofreeco.org. In addition, the department supports communities working to limit children's and youth's exposure to tobacco advertising and access to tobacco through its State Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership grant program.