New Safe Outdoor Space ready to open in Barnum neighborhood

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Denver is ready to open a new safe outdoor space for people who are homeless. The newest sanctioned space is in the Barnum neighborhood. 

That's located off Federal Boulevard south of Barnum Park. 

The Saint Francis Center is partnering with the Colorado Village Collaborative to provide the housing, which is being moved from Regis University to the new location. 

People can begin moving into the spaces on Thursday morning. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 4:22 PM

