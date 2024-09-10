New pediatric urgent care expands access in southeast Aurora

Children's Hospital Colorado is expanding its services by opening a new pediatric urgent care center. Located in southeast Aurora, the kid-centric facility has quickly become a critical resource for families in the area.

The Outpatient and Urgent Care is located at 23770 E. Smoky Hill Road. It's specifically designed for children and offers a wide range of services.

"It's a much lower cost point than having to go to the emergency department. We're also really happy to partner with all the primary care physicians in that area," said Suzy Jaeger, chief patient experience and access officer. "We think we're going to be able to change the cost of health care in this part of the community, and that's why we made this investment."

It opened in late August.

In just a few weeks of operation, the center has exceeded expectations. Jaeger shared that "on the very first day that we were open, we more than doubled our volume than we had seen in several months."

The rapid increase reflects the area's need for accessible pediatric care.

She told CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason that the area has seen a lot of urgent cares close following a hit during COVID.

The facility offers 20 different pediatric specialties, including radiology, lab services and audiology.

The almost 40,000-square-foot facility has 11 urgent care exam rooms, seven orthopedic/rehabilitation exam rooms, 16 specialty clinic exam rooms, as well as an outdoor sports field for its Sports Medicine clinic and an ophthalmology clinic with an in-house retail shop to make it a one-stop-shop for patients needing eye care.

Jaeger emphasized the importance of providing pediatric-focused care: "We provide a really calm and comforting location for them to receive care, really focused on the needs of kids and their families."

The new urgent care center is also helping to alleviate the burden on local emergency departments, which are often overcrowded with non-emergency cases.

Jaeger says the center's presence not only benefits families but also helps keep children away from more severe illnesses.

Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are by referral only. To get a referral to one of our specialists, patients can talk to their primary care provider. Its urgent care is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year, including holidays.