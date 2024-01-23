Watch CBS News
New pavers revealed on 16th Street Mall as renovation continues on Denver landmark

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A new stretch of sidewalk on the 16th Street Mall was revealed on Tuesday as crews peeled off the covers of the newly installed pavers as part of the mall renovation. It's the first look at the pavers installed between Larimer and Lawrence streets along the Denver landmark. Eventually, there will be nearly one million new pavers installed as part of the renovation. 

16th-street-pavers-12vo-transfer-frame-133.jpg
Crews revealed the new pavers on the 16th Street Mall.  CBS

The granite paver design honors the original Navajo rug and diamondback rattlesnake pattern that has been part of the mall for the past four decades. 

The pavers were a driving force behind the 16th Street Mall renovation when the previous granite paver system began deteriorating. That left the city with more than $1 million each year in maintenance costs and transit disruptions. The new pavers have better surface friction to prevent slipping and improve pedestrian safety. 

16th-street-mall-pavers.jpg
The granite paver design honors the original Navajo rug and diamondback rattlesnake pattern that has been a prominent feature of the 16th Street Mall for 40 years.   CBS

The city says the smaller size of the new granite pavers, along with a modified drainage system, and different grout and mortar materials will contribute to a longer life for the 16th Street Mall. 

The City of Denver launched a $150 million remodel of the 16th Street Mall intended to revive downtown more than a year ago.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 4:23 PM MST

