New partnership with Denver organizations designed to combat human trafficking

Law enforcement in Colorado teams up with transportation companies to fight human trafficking

A new partnership in Denver is designed to combat human trafficking. It will focus on protecting children from exploitation.

The Denver Anti-Trafficking Alliance is working with police, RTD, Denver Public Schools and truckers to combat trafficking.

One area of concentration is making sure RTD employees know what to look for especially since so many children and teenagers use the Zero Fare program to get to school and work.

"By training our transportation individuals, the train operators the bus operators, they are the ones who are going to see and hear what we're not going to be able to see and hear," said Denver Police Sgt. Shanna Michael.

Denver police are also training staff at Denver Public Schools to recognize students who might be vulnerable.