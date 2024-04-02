New parking rates at Stanley Marketplace are free for first 3 hours, $3 every hour after

Those who visit the Stanley Marketplace and park in the parking lot will enjoy three hours free but will have to pay $3 for each additional hour. According to the Stanley, there won't be any gates or arms.

A sign in the parking lot of the Stanley Marketplace shows the new parking rates. CBS

Instead, the system is monitored via license plate reader camera technology. Drivers can scan the QR code to register their vehicle. There is also an iPad at the welcome desk near the southeast entrance for those who don't have a cellphone.

Stanley also plans on adding more bike racks this summer to encourage pedal power.