New legislation to battle gas emissions is targeting lawn equipment

New legislation making its way through the state Capitol is taking aim at lawn equipment in an effort to battle gas emissions.

Coloradans, who operate lawnmowers or leaf blowers powered by gas, might be limited to using those machines if the bill passes. The bill also provides some monetary incentives to get individuals to switch from gas to electric equipment.

The House has already advanced the bill.

If the bill is signed by Gov. Jared Polis, Coloradans will get an income tax of 30% of the purchase price of any new lawn toys such as mowers, leaf blowers or trimmers.

The bill would also require large insurance companies to do annual climate risk disclosures.