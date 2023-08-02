New law in Colorado raises minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 years old

New law requires gun buyers to be at least 21 years old by Aug. 8

Starting next week you will have to be at least 21 years old to purchase a gun in Colorado. A new law raising the minimum age to purchase firearms goes into effect on Aug. 8.

The legislation is part of a package of bills aimed at preventing gun violence.

The law does include exceptions for some 18 to 21-year-olds such as peace officers or members of the military.