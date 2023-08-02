Watch CBS News
New law in Colorado raises minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 years old

Starting next week you will have to be at least 21 years old to purchase a gun in Colorado. A new law raising the minimum age to purchase firearms goes into effect on Aug. 8. 

The legislation is part of a package of bills aimed at preventing gun violence. 

The law does include exceptions for some 18 to 21-year-olds such as peace officers or members of the military. 

