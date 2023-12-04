New Jeffco Public Schools partnership with Children's Hospital Colorado aims to keep student athletes in the game

Jeffco Schools partnership with Children's Hospital: keep student athletes in the game

On a recent chilly night, it was all the typical scenes of a high school football playoff game. Athletes giving it all on the field. Cheerleaders on the sidelines. And fans in the stands.

But this season, there are also trainers and doctors from Children's Hospital Colorado watching every snap, block and tackle. And responding immediately to injuries.

CBS

"Super insightful cause we gain information on how it exactly happens and a lot of times we don't get an exam like we do on the field because the patients are always guarded or protecting or hesitant. So it tells us a lot more information," said Dr. Jake Willen, Pediatric Orthopedic Fellow at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Some two dozen athletic trainers will be the main medical providers onsite at 18 high schools across the Jeffco Public Schools district. Doctors from the Children's Sports Medicine Center also staff games.

The medical pros emphasize that knowing when to pull yourself out of the game may be the hardest and most consequential choice.

"Because if it's a minor injury and you go back in that's when you tend to get hurt more," said Willen.

CBS

Knowing there's a doctor "in the house" goes a long way to alleviate parents' worry and anxiety. But parents also say it's prompting a change in how student athletes approach their own health.

"I know the boys are more willing to say if they are hurt or have a question if somebody is standing there to take care of them," said parent Lindsay Holliday.

"It's good to know we have someone to take care of us when we're injured who really know what we're doing and can support us," said student athlete Marshal Harris.

Since the start of the partnership in August, Children's Hospital Colorado staff have evaluated more than 1,750 injuries involving student athletes in Jeffco high schools.

CBS

It's believed this is resulting in significant cost savings to families who've been able to avoid X-rays and other unnecessary appointments.

And not all the important work is done under the Friday night lights. It starts well before game time. Teaching athletes about everything from nutrition and hydration to injury prevention.

"Taking care of your body and icing and heating and coming to see your athletic trainer before you get hurt," said Head Athletic Trainer for Columbine High School Brenna Cline.

Important work on the sidelines-- to keep athletes in the game.