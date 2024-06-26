New interchange will fully connect E-470 and Aurora Highlands in Denver metro area

More accessibility is becoming available for travelers and visitors who live in the Aurora Highlands on E-470, also known as Exit 22, or Aurora Highlands Parkway. It's a highway more than 20,000 people use daily.

The Aerotropolis Regional Transportation Authority tells CBS Colorado Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod the Aurora Highlands houses 1,000 people, with the expectation of housing 60,000 people over the next few years.

Starting Friday, June 28, drivers can expect full accessibility in all directions of E-470 and Aurora Highlands Parkway. The north side opened in December 2023.

ARTA tells CBS Colorado the Aurora Highlands spans 4,000 acres and will be known as the building of a new downtown Aurora. The six square miles master plan will include five schools, a 50-acre hospital site, and 13,000 units with many being apartments. The new area will also include a rec center, RTD services, police, fire, and medical campus.

This comes from a partnership with the City of Aurora, ARTA, and Adams County. ARTA tells CBS Colorado this new interchange is critical for the eastern expansion of the Denver-Metro area.

The Aurora Highlands on E-470, also known as Exit 22, or Aurora Highlands Parkway. CBS

"The bridges, the offramp, and the regional infrastructure are probably the most important things we can do out here," Carla Ferreira, Managing Principal for Aurora Highlands said. "Our connectivity is important. We can't get to the Aurora Highlands and we can't access the other land that's around us without it."

ARTA tells CBS Colorado the beacon you see at the Aurora Highlands is designed to be the light that brings you home. The project started in January 2023 with the full W-470 interchange opening on Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m.