New details revealed about 50th anniversary celebration "The Young and the Restless"

More details revealed from the 50th anniversary celebration of "The Young and The Restless" More details revealed from the 50th anniversary celebration of "The Young and The Restless" 02:14

CBS' longest-running scripted series, "The Young and the Restless" (Y&R), celebrates five decades of romance and rivalry ahead of the series' broadcast golden anniversary on March 26, 2023, and Thursday reveals a new video of the cast reflecting on daytime's #1 drama, a sneak peek of the dramatic storyline that will feature Genoa City's fabulous residents and some returning guests, and how Paramount+ is honoring the show's legacy.

Cast members look back on their most meaningful moments from being on a series that has become a part of popular culture in a new video you can see above. Series stars Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Eileen Davidson, Melody Thomas Scott and more reveal their favorite scenes to shoot, talk about Y&R's special connection with their cross-generational audiences, and speak of the weight of tackling bold and relevant social issue stories.

Plus, Paramount+ and CBS.com have started counting down "25 days to 50," where for 25 consecutive days, cast members are profiled and present a favorite scene from their time on the show. Melody Thomas Scott kicked it off - which can be previewed HERE - and with Eric Braeden, Kate Linder, Lauralee Bell, Beth Maitland, Jess Walton, and more, contributing up to the golden anniversary.

The anniversary is celebrated on Y&R with special episodes beginning March 23, 2023, and you're invited to the party of the year! Romance, intrigue, and suspense will take center stage as the residents of Genoa City celebrate the town's bicentennial at a glamorous masquerade ball hosted by the iconic couple Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). It will be a night to remember with visits from fan favorites and secrets are revealed, forever changing the lives for the residents of Genoa City.

"The Young and the Restless" is broadcast on weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Josh Griffith is the show's executive producer and head writer.