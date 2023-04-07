New details emerge surrounding customer bit by dog inside Home Depot in Evergreen

One thing you can say about Home Depot in Evergreen is that it is a dog friendly place.

But on March 31st a female customer asked the owner of a Great Dane if she could pet the dog, the owner asked her to give the dog a treat.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Unit supervisor, Jennifer Dow, told reporters, "The dog sat nicely took the treat gently from her and then all of a sudden lunged at her face, causing injuries to her."

She says the victim was bleeding and was taken to an urgent care.

Customers who bring their own dogs shopping with here were surprised to learn of the incident.

"That's terrible. That's really terrible and you never can really control dogs completely. So, maybe it's a bad idea," said one woman with her pet.

"She doesn't like everybody either. And I know that and I basically just keep her by my side and we go and get some treats," said another woman entering the store.

Pictures showing the faces of the Great Dane's owner and trainer were distributed by the Sheriff's Office because they left the store without leaving contact information

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The animal control supervisor added, quote "It would have been the responsible thing to stay and make sure she was okay."

Someone who recognized the dog's owner and the other women in the photos contacted the sheriff's office with their names.

Now that it has been confirmed that the dog indeed bit the woman, a determination will need to be made as to whether petty offense, misdemeanor charges or none at all should be filed in connection with the incident.

The victim has indicated she wants to press charges. The dog was placed in a quarantine in its own home to make sure it does not have rabies.

The dog reportedly has received vaccination in the past.