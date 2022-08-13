New Colorado towing law gives more rights to citizens

A new Colorado towing law is now in effect that gives more rights to citizens.

It's dubbed the "Towing Bill of Rights." The legislation requires tow truck companies to now give a 24-hour notice before towing a car from the parking lot of an apartment, condo or mobile home park. The law also prohibits companies from towing cars with expired tags.

CBS

"What it does is it levels the playing field between consumer drivers and the tow truck industry," said Rep. Naquetta Ricks, one of the lawmakers who sponsored the bill. "Now with this new law, the tow truck industry has to prove that you have violated, made a violation, they have to prove it through pictures and those pictures need to be on the file."

Ricks and many of her colleagues heard numerous stories of people who were parked legally at their homes only to wake up and find their cars gone. So Ricks said this law is going to give drivers more protections.

"Another instance is, let's say you know your car is about to be towed, and you walk up to the tow truck driver before he has it loaded up by the truck, by this new law they have to give you your car back, they can't tow it," she said.

But when it comes to many apartment complexes, Drew Hamrick, general counsel for the Colorado Apartment Association said not much is changing. That's because tow truck companies will still be able to tow a car without a 24-hour notice if:

• car is blocking a driveway or roadway

• car is parked on private property

• car is parked in a handicapped space

• car is blocking a fire zone

• car is parked in someone's assigned space

• car is parked without a resident pass in a lot requiring them

• a court or police officer orders the vehicle to be towed

"I certainly wouldn't want anyone thinking that because there's been a law change, they can start being less careful about where they park their cars," Hamrick said. "It's ultimately going to end up in the same situation with an expensive towing bill."

Ricks said this new law will also work to keep towing companies accountable. She said drivers who experience issues or a violation of their rights should make sure they file a complaint so the company can be investigated by the Public Utilities Commission.