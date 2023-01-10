Watch CBS News
New charges filed against suspect in Club Q mass shooting

Prosecutors in El Paso County want to bring more charges against the suspected shooter in the Club Q mass shooting.

The district attorney filed a motion to bring in additional charges against 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that left five people dead in November. A total of 17 people were also wounded.

In this image taken from El Paso County District Court video, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, center, sits during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Dec. 6. Aldrich is accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others.

 
The new charges include attempted murder, assault and carrying out a bias-motivated crime.

Aldrich already faced more than 300 charges, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

