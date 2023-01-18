Watch CBS News
New Belgium Brewing revamps iconic Fat Tire beer

New Belgium overhauls Fat Tire beer after 30 years
New Belgium overhauls Fat Tire beer after 30 years 00:39

New Belgium Brewing Company is revamping its flagship Fat Tire beer. Fat Tire debuted more than 30 years ago and its recipe has remained unchanged- until now. 

The brewery is changing just about everything but the name, including the recipe and the label. 

This comes four years after the once-independent brewery was purchased by Japanese beer giant Kirin. 

Beer drinkers could see the new version of Fat Tire on store shelves as early as this week. 

