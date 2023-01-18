New Belgium Brewing revamps iconic Fat Tire beer

New Belgium Brewing Company is revamping its flagship Fat Tire beer. Fat Tire debuted more than 30 years ago and its recipe has remained unchanged- until now.

New Belgium Brewing

The brewery is changing just about everything but the name, including the recipe and the label.

This comes four years after the once-independent brewery was purchased by Japanese beer giant Kirin.

Beer drinkers could see the new version of Fat Tire on store shelves as early as this week.