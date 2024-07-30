Neighbors evacuate animals near "pretty terrifying" Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado

Under a plume of smoke, a slow procession of cars left the Masonville area on Glade Road Tuesday, after the Northern Colorado neighborhood was mandated to evacuate because of the Alexander Mountain Fire.



Cora Cox

"I thought I'd come up and take a look at this and see how it's advancing," said Ronnie Dyer, who evacuated his home Monday.

They join hundreds of others displaced by the fire since Monday.

"I guess I've been pretty lucky over where I live on Storm Mountain. Nothing has burned down at this point," said Dyer.

Larimer County says evacuation notices have been sent out to 4,200 devices.

"Look at that. Isn't that scary?" said Ashley Bevan, pointing to the plume of smoke.

Further away, others watched the plume grow and waited for possible evacuation orders of their own.

"If the wind changes today and it starts coming more from the north, we'll be in the evacuation zone," said Bevan, who lives in Berthoud.

CBS

Bevan was preparing her truck and trailer to evacuate her two horses if need be.

"I have about a week's worth of food to bring with me. My trailer is hitched and my truck is already loaded up with all the other stuff I need for them -- boots and saddles and stuff," said Bevan.

Bevan watched the plume for signs that it might be time to go. She says a friend in a different location can watch her horses.

"Living here, you have to be ready," said Bevan.

Closer to the fire, Brendan Klover hurried towards the smoke.

"We're evacuating a friend right now. We're coming to get a load of goats and alpacas and llamas and stuff," said Brendan Klover.

He said animal owners are coordinating evacuation help on social media.

"That's pretty terrifying. There's a lot of animals and stuff up there. Yesterday we were evacuating the Sylvan Dale Ranch," said Klover.

Larimer County initially designated The Ranch Complex as an evacuation site for livestock. However, due to limited space as the Larimer County Fair is this weekend, officials announced late Tuesday afternoon that animals should instead be brought to Island Grove in Greeley. Then over 100 animals at The Ranch were safely transported there.

Smaller animals can be brought to NoCo Humane. People can find shelter at Foundations Church or the Estes Park Events Center.