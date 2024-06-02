Necklace "likely" saved Colorado man's life from bullet, police say
Commerce City police say a man's necklace "likely" saved his life from a bullet when an argument and shooting occurred.
The silver chain which was approximately measured at 10 millimeters in width was hit by a .22 caliber bullet that was fired during an argument and would've struck the victim's neck if he wasn't wearing the necklace. As a result, he suffered from only a punctured wound.
Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene and is facing attempted homicide charges.