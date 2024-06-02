Watch CBS News
Necklace "likely" saved Colorado man's life from bullet, police say

Commerce City police say a man's necklace "likely" saved his life from a bullet when an argument and shooting occurred.

2390340c-21bc-48c8-80d3-de2fbde07dfe.jpg
Commerce City Police Department

The silver chain which was approximately measured at 10 millimeters in width was hit by a .22 caliber bullet that was fired during an argument and would've struck the victim's neck if he wasn't wearing the necklace. As a result, he suffered from only a punctured wound. 

967e5633-d6d7-4937-bfee-f428fe293ed5.jpg
Commerce City Police Department

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene and is facing attempted homicide charges. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 6:07 PM MDT

