"NCIS: Sydney" premieres Nov. 14 on CBS and Paramount+

"Gone Fission" – The death of an American seaman on a U.S. nuclear submarine during an AUKUS ceremony on Sydney Harbour is investigated in a joint effort between America's NCIS agents afloat and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), on the series premiere of the CBS Original series "NCIS: Sydney," Tuesday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

"NCIS: Sydney" is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Though jurisdictional tussles and culture clashes make for a rocky start, Mackey will eventually come to respect JD's nose for the truth, as he does her maverick style. Meanwhile, sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). Together, our team becomes NCIS' first-ever internationally blended family.

WRITTEN BY: Morgan O'Neill

DIRECTED BY: Shawn Seet