NCAA Tournament: Colorado Buffaloes women's team goes dancing for second straight year, Denver hosting men's games

March Madness is here! On Selection Sunday 136 teams -- 68 on the men's side and 68 on the women's -- earn a chance to play on college basketball's biggest stage.

For the second consecutive season, the Colorado Buffaloes women's team is going dancing.

The Buffs earned a 6th seed and are heading east to take on 11th seed Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina.

Last season, CU lost in the first round and they say they learned a lot about how to approach the tournament and how to find more success this year.

"I do expect us to handle it differently. I think we have a great group of upper classmen, veterans that didn't perform the way they wanted to last year in the NCAA Tournament," said head coach JR Payne. "Since that time we've really wanted to perform the way that we know we're capable of."

Denver will host the following men's teams in the first two rounds this Friday at Ball Arena.

Baylor vs. UC Santa Barbara, 11:30 a.m.

Creighton and North Carolina State, 2 p.m.

Then it will be TCU vs. the winner of Arizona State vs. Nevada (play-in game), 8:05 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon, 5:35 p.m.

The winners will move on to the second round, which will also be in Denver on Sunday.

Don't forget to sign up for our Bracket Challenge and make your picks. It's your chance to win $1,000 in the national contest.