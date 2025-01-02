NBA star reunited with cancer survivor he supported in Northern Colorado

Former Colorado State University basketball star David Roddy continued his commitment to supporting a woman who battled cancer while he lived in Fort Collins. Roddy, now playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, spent his pregame shootaround on Wednesday night visiting with Kimberly Gagnon and her family courtside at Ball Arena.

Roddy and Gagnon first met five years ago when he was a freshman at CSU in Fort Collins. Roddy was trying to establish himself as a force at the collegiate. Gagnon was in the process of battling cancer.

The duo was first introduced by UCHealth as Roddy visited patients like Gagnon in the hospital. Then, as part of the CSU and UCHealth event known as "Fight like a Ram," they were paired for a night of basketball and support.

The event pairs players with local people battling cancer under the care of UCHealth. Players forgo wearing their last names on their jerseys, instead sporting the last name of the patient they were paired with.

"When David was a freshman at CSU he wore my name on his jersey," Gagnon said. "I was going through a pretty tough time. So, It was pretty awesome."

"I still remember that game like it was yesterday," Roddy said. "I had a career night that night, and it took off from there."

Roddy's exceptional night on the court not only further propelled his basketball career, but also established a strong relationship with Gagnon.

"He said he (played so well) because he was doing it for me," Gagnon said.

Nearly five years later, Roddy has now found success at the professional level with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks played the Denver Nuggets in Denver on New Year's Day. Before the game started Roddy took the time to reunite with Gagnon and her family.

"I am so glad that you are here," Roddy said. "You have been supporting me on my journey."

"You supported me on my journey," Gagnon told Roddy.

Roddy has a set warmup time before every game to ensure players can get proper workout time while not crowding the court. He elected to give up a big chunk of his warmup time in order to meet with the Gagnon family.

"I am super happy to have you guys here. I am super happy UCHealth put this on," Roddy said. "The greatest thing about CSU is they continue to do (Fight like a Ram), and we can have this relationship years after."

Gagnon is now celebrating five years of being cancer free.

The night they first met, Roddy signed the jersey he wore during the CSU game and also told Gagnon they shared a mutual Christian faith. He said that faith is what helped bring him and Gagnon together, and ultimately to where they both are today.

"(Jesus) is really who I base myself on, who I look toward in times of success and trials as well. I love to share my faith and be a vessel for His word," Roddy said. "It is such a powerful and emotional thing. She is just such a great spirit."

Roddy had to return to warmups before the game, but the time he spent with the Gagnons was enough to bring tears to Kimberly's eyes.

"I thank God for that experience because it was amazing," Gagnon said.

As Roddy prepared to return to the locker room to put his uniform on for the game, he stopped one more time to speak with Gagnon. He presented her with a black Atlanta Hawks branded basketball.

With a silver marker, he wrote words of encouragement and support for Gagnon and signed it for her, telling her their connection and support of one another will continue for years to come.

"It just has a special meaning in my heart," Roddy said.

Gagnon said she hopes more people will be as lucky as she has been to not only survive her battle with cancer but to do so with the support of everyday people.

"Support anybody you know who is fighting cancer. Anything you do will be something they remember forever," Gagnon said.