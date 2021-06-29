Watch CBS News
Schools In Colorado With Native American Mascots Face Fines Under New Law

DENVER (CBS4) - Native American mascots will no longer represent schools in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law prohibiting the practice.

The law applies to all public and charter schools in the state. Any school that still has a Native American mascot has until June 1, 2022 to change it.

Any public school that does not change its mascot can be fined $25,000 every month until the mascot is changed. One exception would be if the school receives permission from an American Indian tribe.

