National Archives closes to public after activists dump red powder on case holding Constitution

Washington — The National Archives closed its galleries to the public on Wednesday after two apparent climate activists dumped red powder on the protective encasement surrounding the U.S. Constitution.

According to the National Archives and Records Administration, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Security immediately detained the individuals, and officials are investigating the incident.

The National Archives Building, opened in 1935, on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in a statement. "They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The activists appeared to be advocating for a "livable climate" for all, noting the principles under which the nation was founded. The building is expected to be open to the public on Thursday, the National Archives said.

Robert Legare contributed reporting.