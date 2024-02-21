Nathan MacKinnon ties Guy Lafleur for seventh-longest home-point streak in league history

Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist on Tuesday night at Ball Arena, which means the Avalanche star now has at least a point in all 27 of Colorado's home games this season. MacKinnon is now tied with Guy Lafleur for the seventh-longest home-point streak in league history, according to NHL Stats. Lafleur did it in the 1979-80 season.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks fights for the puck against Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

MacKinnon almost went through the entirety of Tuesday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks without registering a point, but his assist came at the last minute -- on an empty-net goal by Artturi Lehkonen with 27.6 seconds remaining against the Vancouver Canucks. The Avalanche won 3-1.

MacKinnon is one of the favorites to win MVP in the NHL this season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He has 92 points, which trails only Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avs' next home game is on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.