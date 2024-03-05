Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon extends home point streak to 30 games

It's getting closer to playoff time for Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 30 games on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche star forward scored two goals and registered two assists in the Avs' 5-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Monday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

MacKinnon's home point streak is the second-longest to start a season in NHL history. It trails only Wayne Gretzky's 40-game run in 1988-89.

MacKinnon's big night also was his 33rd multipoint game of the season.

"Just feel good this year on home ice, for whatever reason," MacKinnon said. "Obviously, getting a lot of bounces as well."

MacKinnon jumpstarted his team's scoring in the first period and added his 39th goal in the third on a power play.

He's closing in on his third career 40-goal season, which would be the fourth-most in franchise history. MacKinnon trails Michel Goulet (seven), Joe Sakic (five) and Peter Stastny (five).