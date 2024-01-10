Watch CBS News
Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche ties Joe Sakic for longest home point streak in franchise history

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Forward Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has just tied Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak in franchise history. He recorded a secondary assist on the game-winning power play goal in the second period Wednesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He has now registered at least one point in all 23 of the Avs home games this season.

Boston Bruins v Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Jan. 8. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Earlier this month MacKinnon was named an All-Star for the seventh straight time.

As Austin Nivison of CBS Sports wrote on Wednesday, Nathan MacKinnon "is playing as well as he has ever played."

"MacKinnon has 12 goals and 18 assists in his last 15 games, and his 66 total points are second only to Nikita Kucherov," Nivison said in the latest CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings posted on Wednesday.

