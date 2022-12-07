MacKinnon sidelined about a month with upper-body injury

The injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon for about a month after he suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night in a loss to Philadelphia.

The team announced the news Tuesday night on social media.

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon skates up ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for a team-best 34 points this season for the defending Stanley Cup champions. He joins a long list of banged-up players, including Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues, Bowen Byram, Kurtis MacDermid, Josh Manson, Darren Helm and captain Gabriel Landeskog. Forward Artturi Lehkonen missed the game in Philadelphia on Monday.

The 27-year-old MacKinnon signed an eight-year extension in August. He was coming off a postseason in which he tied for the league lead with 13 goals, helping the Avalanche raise their third Stanley Cup in franchise history.