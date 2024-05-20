Videos show NASCAR stars Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch — and their crews — getting into fight at All-Star Race

A race for diversity in Formula One A race for diversity in Formula One 06:54

NASCAR stars Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch got into a fight that involved their crews at Sunday night's All-Star Race in North Carolina.

The scuffle started on the second lap when Busch sent Stenhouse into the wall after Stenhouse tried to pass him on the first lap. An upset Stenhouse pulled his wrecked car down the pit lane and parked in Busch's pit stall. He got out and climbed a ladder to yell at Busch's crew.

Afterward, Stenhouse confronted Busch in the pits and threw a punch at Busch, igniting a scuffle involving members of both crews.

The altercation was caught on camera and posted on social media by NASCAR. The 25-second clip shows the drivers in a heated argument.

"You hit the fence and then you hit me," Stenhouse can be heard saying.

"I don't believe you," Busch responded.

"Go back and watch it," Stenhouse said, before throwing a punch.

The car of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is towed away from the pit of Kyle Busch during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, N.C., Sunday, May 19, 2024. Stenhouse crashed after contact with Busch and stopped his damaged car at Busch's team's pit. Chuck Burton / AP

Moments later, people surrounding the two drivers try to separate them, landing both on the ground.

As crew members got involved in the melee, another video shared on social media by NASCAR shows Busch swinging at a man who appeared to be trying to separate him from Stenhouse.

Stenhouse said that he was tired of Busch "running his mouth talking about me" after he had wrecked him at Daytona in the past.

"I know he is frustrated because he doesn't run as well as he used to," Stenhouse said after the race.

As for the actual race, Joey Logano dominated the short track at North Wilkesboro Speedway leading all but one of 200 laps to win his second All-Star Race and earn $1 million.