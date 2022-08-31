Nancy Pelosi visits NCAR lab in Colorado to discuss Inflation Reduction Act impacts on scientific research

U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to visit Colorado on Wednesday, joining State Rep. Joe Neguse on a tour of the NCAR laboratory in Boulder as well as a roundtable discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference about prescription drugs and lower health care costs at Southeast Health Center Clinic on August 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Speaker Pelosi met with health care professionals and local residents who will benefit from provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that will lower health care and prescription drug costs. / Getty Images

The newly-enacted legislation will likely impact innovation and scientific research nationwide. According to the press release from Neguse's office, "The Inflation Reduction Act advanced several priorities for many Coloradans including; $5 billion for forest and reforestation investments and wildfire mitigation programs, $4 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought conditions across the West, and $2 billion for federal labs throughout the country - with NCAR falling under this jurisdiction."

The presidents of NCAR and University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) as well as NOAA representatives will also join the state and U.S. politicians during this visit.