Nancy Pelosi visits NCAR lab in Colorado to discuss Inflation Reduction Act impacts on scientific research
U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to visit Colorado on Wednesday, joining State Rep. Joe Neguse on a tour of the NCAR laboratory in Boulder as well as a roundtable discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act.
The newly-enacted legislation will likely impact innovation and scientific research nationwide. According to the press release from Neguse's office, "The Inflation Reduction Act advanced several priorities for many Coloradans including; $5 billion for forest and reforestation investments and wildfire mitigation programs, $4 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought conditions across the West, and $2 billion for federal labs throughout the country - with NCAR falling under this jurisdiction."
The presidents of NCAR and University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) as well as NOAA representatives will also join the state and U.S. politicians during this visit.
for more features.