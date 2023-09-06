Naked man arrested, accused of fighting homeowners in Edgewater

A man has been arrested, accused of fighting with homeowners while naked. Stefan Heil was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly forcing his way inside two homes and fighting with the homeowners.

Officers rushed to the 2200 block of Gray Street in Edgewater about 4:20 p.m. on Monday on reports of a naked man who forced his way inside a residence. When officers arrived, dispatch said the man had entered a second home and was in a physical altercation with that homeowner.

Stefan Heil Edgewater Police Dept.

Officers found Heil, 33, in the alley behind the homes with no clothes on. Heil ran from officers but they were able to take him into custody after tasing him.

Officers said that he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Heil was later booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, assault, harassment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer and public indecency.